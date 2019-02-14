VALENTINE'S DAY

Pleasanton retirement community celebrates Valentine's Day by displaying residents' vintage wedding gowns

EMBED </>More Videos

Some of the dresses are more than 100-year-old, and each comes with its own sweet story of love. (Images courtesy of Chelsea Wilson.) (Chelsea Wilson)

by Jobina Fortson
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The Stoneridge Creek retirement community in Pleasanton has more than twenty old wedding gowns on display to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Some of the dresses are more than 100 years old, dating back as far as 1907.

Each one has a special love story that goes with it.

The display also includes tons of fabulous photos of the brides and grooms on their wedding dates.

It will stay up through the end of February, and the public is encouraged to come and take a look!

See more stories about Valentine's Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayweddingwedding dressweddingsretirementclothingPleasanton
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
Valentine's Day craft: How to create a candy necklace
Valentine ideas for singles and last minutes plans for couples
How to buy flowers without getting ripped off
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
BART to build housing at stations
Warriors head coach tweets about Parkland shooting goes viral
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant in CA caught on camera
More Society
Top Stories
SJ hostage situation over; 1 shot after running from UPS truck
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide
BART to build housing at stations
Evacuation Advisory issued for homes along Russian River
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Warriors head coach tweets about Parkland shooting goes viral
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Show More
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
More News