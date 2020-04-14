Society

Heidi Kuhn, founder of nonprofit Roots of Peace, talks about her new mission and new book

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heidi Kuhn started her humanitarian nonprofit organization Roots of Peace over 20 years ago, which continues to do life-changing work. Now she has a new mission she is focusing on and a new book.

Kuhn spoke with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron and Reggie Aqui about her efforts to get medical supplies to healthcare workers and her personal journey, which led her to write, "Breaking Ground."

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthmedicalbookscoronavirusshelter in placehealth careu.s. & worldnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
'I don't want to die': Kaiser wants to send 89-year-old back to nursing home with outbreak
Coronavirus updates: Hayward drive-thru testing site moves to CSU East Bay
SF Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
'We are not out of the woods': Dr. Cody lays out next steps in COVID-19 fight
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Show More
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
VIDEO: Dozens gather at SF's Dolores Park amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place
3 SoCal churches sue Newsom over coronavirus restrictions
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News