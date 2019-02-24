San Francisco celebrates Chinese New Year with largest parade outside of Asia

The sounds, the sites, and the smiles can only mean one thing - the massive annual Chinese New Year parade in San Francisco."This is my favorite parade," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said.San Francisco Attorney Dennis Herrera shares his sentiment. "It's got lights, it's got community, it's got kids and it's got noise. It's a fabulous parade."Parade-goers were extra happy because it was a dry night... but it was very cold.Just about everyone is bundled up.They have to be if they want to enjoy the famous night time parade.Shalini Dasari came to the San Francisco from San Jose. "This is Chinese New year and I never saw their culture so I wanted to watch their culture how they perform and everything."Others came beyond prepared by making their own themed costumes, equipped with gloves, and built in layers.One couple spent 12 hours making their costumes for this year's parade."This is our third year, last year was the dog, and then the year of the rooster, that was fun," Jenica Jones said.While this might be part of 'their' tradition, others are here for the brighter ones like the golden dragon grand finale.There's nothing else like it in the parade, and this year didn't disappoint.