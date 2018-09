Local environmentalists plan to stage an event they're calling "Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice" that is being hailed as the largest climate march the west coast has ever seen.Participants will gather at the Embarcadero Plaza at 10 a.m. to march up Market Street to Civic Center Plaza.Organizers are calling the event a global day of action to demand elected leaders commit to no new fossil fuels and a just and fair transition to 100-percent renewable energy.