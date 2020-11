San Jose holiday food giveaway sees increased demand, expands to five days

Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

Friday Nov. 20, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

Monday Nov. 23, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, 9 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacred Heart Community Service's annual Thanksgiving is starting earlier this year than ever before.The giveaway in San Jose usually starts Monday of Thanksgiving week, but started Thursday in order to meet demand and give people more chances to pick up much-needed food in order to allow for social distancing.For so many, these food donations mean everything."I've been laid off my job and it's hard to get unemployment right now," said John Finister. "It's a good supplement, good food to have when you don't have any."His story is like that of so many others - struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. They are grateful for food distribution drives like these."This year we kinda struggled with the pandemic. I'm only working part-time," said Rose Segale, "I have two girls, 11-years-old and 9-years-old and they're at home doing homeschooling and I'm not able to work as much."Sacred Heart Community Service is now expecting to give out 4,400 meal boxes this year, up 500 from last year."We know people are hurting right now and people really need this type of support to get through this tough time," said Demone Carter with Sacred Heart.Each person who walks up will receive $100 worth of groceries fit for a Thanksgiving feast: Turkey, canned goods and all of the fixings.2020 Food Distribution Hours:Sacred Heart Community Service is still looking for donations of both money and time. To make a monetary contribution or sign up volunteer and help food distribution click here