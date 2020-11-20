San Jose holiday food giveaway sees increased demand, expands to five days

The giveaway in San Jose usually starts Monday of Thanksgiving week, but started Thursday in order to meet demand and give people more chances to pick up much-needed food in order to allow for social distancing.
For so many, these food donations mean everything.
RELATED: Keeping the holidays happy: Bay Area organizations rely on virtual efforts to get toys to kids
"I've been laid off my job and it's hard to get unemployment right now," said John Finister. "It's a good supplement, good food to have when you don't have any."
His story is like that of so many others - struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. They are grateful for food distribution drives like these.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
"This year we kinda struggled with the pandemic. I'm only working part-time," said Rose Segale, "I have two girls, 11-years-old and 9-years-old and they're at home doing homeschooling and I'm not able to work as much."
Sacred Heart Community Service is now expecting to give out 4,400 meal boxes this year, up 500 from last year.
RELATED: Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart
"We know people are hurting right now and people really need this type of support to get through this tough time," said Demone Carter with Sacred Heart.
Each person who walks up will receive $100 worth of groceries fit for a Thanksgiving feast: Turkey, canned goods and all of the fixings.
2020 Food Distribution Hours:
Address: 1381 S 1st, San Jose
Sacred Heart Community Service is still looking for donations of both money and time. To make a monetary contribution or sign up volunteer and help food distribution click here
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.