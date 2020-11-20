building a better bay area

San Jose holiday food giveaway sees increased demand, expands to five days

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacred Heart Community Service's annual Thanksgiving is starting earlier this year than ever before.

The giveaway in San Jose usually starts Monday of Thanksgiving week, but started Thursday in order to meet demand and give people more chances to pick up much-needed food in order to allow for social distancing.

For so many, these food donations mean everything.

RELATED: Keeping the holidays happy: Bay Area organizations rely on virtual efforts to get toys to kids

"I've been laid off my job and it's hard to get unemployment right now," said John Finister. "It's a good supplement, good food to have when you don't have any."

His story is like that of so many others - struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. They are grateful for food distribution drives like these.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

"This year we kinda struggled with the pandemic. I'm only working part-time," said Rose Segale, "I have two girls, 11-years-old and 9-years-old and they're at home doing homeschooling and I'm not able to work as much."

Sacred Heart Community Service is now expecting to give out 4,400 meal boxes this year, up 500 from last year.

RELATED: Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart

"We know people are hurting right now and people really need this type of support to get through this tough time," said Demone Carter with Sacred Heart.

Each person who walks up will receive $100 worth of groceries fit for a Thanksgiving feast: Turkey, canned goods and all of the fixings.

2020 Food Distribution Hours:

  • Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

  • Friday Nov. 20, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

  • Monday Nov. 23, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, 9 to 6 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 9 to 4 p.m.


    • Address: 1381 S 1st, San Jose

    Sacred Heart Community Service is still looking for donations of both money and time. To make a monetary contribution or sign up volunteer and help food distribution click here

    Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societysan josebuilding a better bay areaholidayact of kindnessthanksgivingfood drive
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Bay Area organizations rely on virtual efforts to get toys to kids
    Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart
    BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
    Oakland nonprofit crew cleans up, disinfects homeless camps
    Will California's curfew be effective? UCSF doctor weighs in
    Macy's lights Christmas tree in SF's Union Square
    Stanford Hospital braces for COVID-19 surge
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Newsom orders curfew in CA
    40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
    Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
    Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
    Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
    MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
    Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season
    Show More
    Military pay raise at risk in dispute over Confederate bases
    COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
    Oakland nonprofit crew cleans up, disinfects homeless camps
    Bay Area hospitals 'gearing up for battle' amid COVID-19 surge
    Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
    More TOP STORIES News