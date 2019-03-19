Society

Santa Rosa man displays nude mannequins after neighbor complains about high fence

Jason Windus put this display in his yard in response to a neighbor's complaint about his high fence in Santa Rosa, Calif.

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.

When a neighbor complained about his high fence causing a lack of visibility, and after the city wrote a letter telling him it violated a local ordinance, Jason cut that fence down to the maximum of 36 inches.

He was just trying to keep his dogs in the yard.



Now, his nosy neighbor really has something to look at.

Jason had the invitees -- a collection of nude mannequins -- lying around and "put them to good use."

"Now they can see everything in my yard," he said.

The rest of the neighborhood loves Jason's Garden Party.

"Dumb law," said a passing stranger.
"Makes the place more interesting," said another.

A spokesperson for the city of Santa Rosa notes that the original fence violated zoning codes.






Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosadistractionneighborbuzzworthy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain returning to Bay Area, will linger into Thursday
Man rescued from cliff in San Francisco
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Evacuations near Calistoga due to overturned propane tanker
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Show More
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
2 dead, 2 suffer serious burns in RV fire in Dixon
More TOP STORIES News