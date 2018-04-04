SESAME STREET

Sesame Place in Pennsylvania is 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

LANGHORNE, Pa. --
Pennsylvania's Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.

RELATED: Meet 'Sesame Street's' muppet with autism

The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Bucks County, has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training. The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center.

"As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

RELATED: Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight

The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.

Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28.
