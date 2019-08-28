Society

San Francisco art installation highlights lack of statues depicting women

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An art installation drew plenty of attention at the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Women's Equality Day Monday.

Hulu, along with Courageous Studio, put up 64 "mirrored" statues in front of the building.

Organizers say the statues are meant to highlight gender inequality, specifically when it comes to statues in San Francisco.

"In San Francisco, there are 68 statues, but only four of them are women. So these are the missing 64 statues that represent every woman. While maybe we can't change history, we can shape the future," Courageous Studio's Wendy Tunic said.

Similar installations took place Monday in Boston and Atlanta.

