SF proposal lets people living in RVs, cars to park and sleep near Balboa BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Planning Commission will consider a proposal on Thursday to allow people living in RVs or their cars to park and sleep overnight in parking lot near the Balboa Park Bart Station.The Safe Overnight Parking Pilot program would allow 30 or so people to use the location for 90 days. Priority would be giving to seniors, families with children and those suffering from chronic illness. After the 90-day period, there would also be an option to renew.Though just a temporary program, restrooms and showering facilities will also be provided, along with receive case management and social services. There is also a plan to have two "ambassadors" to monitor the site.The safe overnight parking program was approved by the Board of Supervisors in April in an attempt to address San Francisco's growing homeless population. District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai and District 5 Supervisor Vallie Brown have lead the initiative.According to San Francisco's "Homeless Count & Survey Comprehensive Report, 2019," there are more than 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco, which is a 17 percent increase from 2017. The report also found, "a notably higher percentage of persons were sleeping in vehicles." The reports says that of the majority (86 percent) of respondents who are unsheltered, 7 percent reported sleeping in a vehicle.Some nearby residents have expressed concerns citing fears of a possible increase in crime or drug use.Those who support it say city officials need to do something about the homeless issue in the neighborhood. A few others add that moving people to the lot means will mean less people sleeping on residential streets, who take up resident parking spots.If approved by the planning commission, the city's planning code would need to be amended to allow for long-term parking. Such a decision would require approval by the Board of Supervisors.If the proposal passes, pilot program could begin in November.