San Francisco votes to move forward with Embarcadero Navigation Center, despite neighborhood push back

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to move forward with a planned Navigation Center on the Embarcadero, despite fierce pushback from people who live in the area.At the Board of Supervisors meeting, opponents of the homeless shelter asked for an appeal, saying the city did not seek enough public input or an environmental review. The Board of Supervisors, however, said they did not see enough evidence to stop the project.The city plans to build the Navigation Center on a parking lot on Embarcadero and Bryant, just south of the Bay Bridge.Those opposed to the project are concerned that the homeless shelter, which would have 200 beds, would add more homeless and crime to the area."This particular development and the way that the city runs navigation centers, and the negative effect of the community is what we're opposed to. Not development," Wallace Lee, who is a member of Safe Embarcadero, a group opposing the project, said.Those in favor of the shelter say this is just a classic case of "Not in my back yard.""It is time to be expediting homeless," Laura Foote, the Executive Director of YIMBY Action, said. "I don't know how anyone can look at our streets and say it's not a good idea to expedite homeless shelters. Like, you'd have to be crazy."Despite the city's vote, the fight is not over yet.An attorney representing Safe Embarcadero said he plans to take legal action and that ultimately the fate of the shelter will be decided in court.