LGBTQ Pride

SFPD unveils first-in-nation 'Pride Patch' and patrol vehicle for LGBTQ Pride Month

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department is honoring LGBTQ Pride Month in a new way.

The department Monday unveiled new "Pride Patches" along with a Pride-themed patrol vehicle that will be used during the month of June.

SFPD says they are the first law enforcement agency in the country to wear the "Pride Patches."

The rainbow patches can also be bought by the public for $10. Funds raised will be donated to Larkin Street Youth Services - a local nonprofit helping homeless youth.



"SFPD strives to be a diverse department and has officers out at almost every rank," SFPD wrote on Facebook. "We want to encourage positive conversations with LGBTQ communities and the Pride Patch symbolizes our inclusiveness."

Officers are encouraged, although not required, to wear the patch this month.

This year's Pride marks 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which is often regarded as the birth of the modern civil-rights movement.

San Francisco Pride's theme this year is "Generations of Resistance."

