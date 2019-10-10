7 On Your Side

Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the lights out for almost 600,000 PG&E customers throughout the Bay Area, consumers are wondering what recourse they have for damages or losses directly caused by the power outage. Between spoiled food, surge-damaged electronics (when the electricity comes back), and lost income from not being able to work, what recourse do customers have?

Unfortunately, while anyone can file a claim with PG&E for the monetary value of their losses, PG&E is unlikely to pay up.

Filing is easy. The necessary forms are on the PG&E website and require basic information like your name, what you lost and what it was worth.

But according to consumer group The Utility Reform Network (TURN), hundreds of customers filed claims against PG&E for damages from last year's wildfires -- and PG&E did not pay a single one. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney reached out to both PG&E and the California Public Utility Commission to confirm; as of this writing he has yet to hear back.

Ultimately, consumers' best bet may be small claims court.

Businesses might not fare any better. Many will have a "Business Owners Policy" (BOP), a kind of insurance that usually includes business interruption insurance. Michael Finney spoke with Onstad Insurance in San Ramon, a long-time, well-respected independent broker. They told him most businesses would not be covered, even if they have a BOP. The insurance kicks in during a covered event, like a storm or when a car hits a pole. In the case of the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, there is no actual "event," just an abundance of caution, and that's not usually covered by a business interruption policy.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasan mateosanta claraoaklandsonomapower outagepg&econsumer watchpg&e public safety power shutoff7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: What counts as price gouging?
QUICK TIP: How to make your bank pay you for your checking account
How to store electricity before a power outage
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Congress introduces bill to ban 'resort fees,' U.S. and Japan come to agricultural tariff agreement, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brisbane Fire: Voluntary evacuations lifted, 50 percent contained
PG&E power outage impacts 359K customers in Bay Area
PG&E Outages: 'If you still have power, you will not lose power'
PG&E power outage doesn't stop Santa Rosa hair salon
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
Moraga Fire: Residents evacuate during PG&E power shutoff
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Show More
VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages
VIDEO: String of car break-ins on same SF street
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
Plea to protect PG&E workers goes viral
Middle school bullying case explodes on social media
More TOP STORIES News