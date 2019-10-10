SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the lights out for almost 600,000 PG&E customers throughout the Bay Area, consumers are wondering what recourse they have for damages or losses directly caused by the power outage. Between spoiled food, surge-damaged electronics (when the electricity comes back), and lost income from not being able to work, what recourse do customers have?
Unfortunately, while anyone can file a claim with PG&E for the monetary value of their losses, PG&E is unlikely to pay up.
Filing is easy. The necessary forms are on the PG&E website and require basic information like your name, what you lost and what it was worth.
But according to consumer group The Utility Reform Network (TURN), hundreds of customers filed claims against PG&E for damages from last year's wildfires -- and PG&E did not pay a single one. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney reached out to both PG&E and the California Public Utility Commission to confirm; as of this writing he has yet to hear back.
Ultimately, consumers' best bet may be small claims court.
Businesses might not fare any better. Many will have a "Business Owners Policy" (BOP), a kind of insurance that usually includes business interruption insurance. Michael Finney spoke with Onstad Insurance in San Ramon, a long-time, well-respected independent broker. They told him most businesses would not be covered, even if they have a BOP. The insurance kicks in during a covered event, like a storm or when a car hits a pole. In the case of the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, there is no actual "event," just an abundance of caution, and that's not usually covered by a business interruption policy.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More