acts of kindness

Sia foots the bill for shoppers' groceries at Palm Springs Walmart

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Australian singer Sia showed up out of the blue to pay for shoppers' groceries at a Southern California Walmart on Wednesday.

The act of kindness went down in Palm Springs on the day before Thanksgiving. Video shot by a shopper in the store showed the "Cheap Thrills" singer, who is known for covering her face with wigs during public appearances and performances, telling shoppers that her name was Cici and that she was paying it forward after winning the lottery.

"Ta-da! Who's next?" Sia said in the video after finishing up one customer's transaction. She then pulled her credit card from the register and walked over to pay for another family's purchases.

Adriana Buckles said she was among those who benefitted from the singer's generosity. Buckles tweeted: "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"



Sia was also spotted footing the bill for shoppers' hauls at a nearby TJ Maxx store, local television station KESQ reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalm springsacts of kindnessu.s. & worldfeel goodcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match
College football fan donates beer money to help sick children
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after London Bridge stabbings determined to be 'terrorist incident': UK police
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
Dutch police: 3 people wounded in Hague stabbing
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
Residents assess damage after water main break in SF's Potrero Hill
Black Friday shoppers score deals at Livermore outlets
Show More
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
More TOP STORIES News