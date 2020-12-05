Sikh activists show solidarity with India farmers on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was a large turnout for a protest in support of Indian farmers on Saturday.It caused traffic to come a crawl heading into San Francisco from the East Bay.Sikh activists held a COVID-19-conscious car rally today on the western span of the bridge as part of demonstrations across the globe.It was a show of solidarity with farmers in India who are revolting against new agricultural laws that they say favor large companies.The caravan headed from Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco...then back to the park for a rally.