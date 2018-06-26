IMMIGRATION

Six ways to legally enter the US and possibly obtain a green card

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman takes the oath of naturalization at a citizenship ceremony in San Jose, California on January 25, 2018. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Despite the rhetoric, Homeland Security statistics show that illegal border crossings are down about 90 percent since the year 2000. Many more immigrants are coming into the U.S. legally.

Here are some of the most common paths to entering the country legally and possibly obtaining permanent residency and eventually citizenship.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

FAMILY-BASED IMMIGRATION

The largest group to enter the U.S. by far comes by way of family-based immigration. U.S. citizens and legal residents can bring foreign spouses or fiances, as well as unmarried children. They may also sponsor siblings 21 or older and parents.

WORK VISAS

Another way is through a work visa. Employers can sponsor a foreign worker with specialized skills if they can't find a qualified candidates in the U.S. There are several types of work visas. Some are for a specific period of time, after which the foreign worker must return to his or her country of origin, or longer-term visas. H1B visas are common in Silicon Valley where there is high demand for engineers and computer science experts.

EMBED More News Videos

There are many ways to enter the U.S. legally and obtain a visa or a residency card.

STUDENT VISAS

There are two types of student visas. An F visa allows a foreigner to pursue academic studies or language training programs in the U.S. An M visa is for non-academic programs or vocational studies. People with student visas face certain limitations if they wish to stay permanently in the U.S.

VISA LOTTERY

One of the more unique ways of entering the U.S. is through the Diversity Visa Lottery program. Every year, the government gives out 50,000 visas randomly to people who live in countries with low immigration numbers to the U.S.

INVESTORS

You can also buy your way into the United States. Foreign entrepreneurs who invest at least a $500,000 dollars in a business and create at least five full-time jobs are eligible for an immigrant investor visa.

ASYLUM SEEKERS

People may also show up at a U.S. port of entry and seek asylum if they can prove they have been or could be persecuted in their home country because of their race, religion, nationality, participation in a certain social group or because of their political opinions. Anyone who seeks the same protections from outside the U.S. is considered a refugee. Anyone who is illegally in the United States can also seek asylum protection.

Click here for more stories and videos related to immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationvisarefugeesimmigration reformdepartment of homeland securityabc7 originalsPresident Donald TrumpcitizenshipSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
IMMIGRATION
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
More immigration
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News