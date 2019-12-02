Society

Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

GATLINBURG, Tennessee -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge was coated with snow the morning of Monday, December 2nd.

The light snow combined with the bridge's Christmas lights made for a very festive scene.



The pedestrian bridge spans 680-feet across a valley in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.

Officials were forced to close roads in that area on Sunday, December 1st, due to winter storm conditions.
