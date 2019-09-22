Society

Students in Southern Calif. don superhero capes to raise childhood cancer awareness, support classmate

By
REDLANDS, Calif. -- Redlands Christian School students in Southern California came dressed in superhero capes to support fellow classmate, 8-year-old Frankie Grieco-Roth Friday.

The second-grader is two-and-a-half years into remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood leukemia.

She is now making childhood cancer awareness her mission by giving back.

Frankie and her mom, Gissell Grieco-Roth will be walking in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual 'Light the Night' walk at the Fontana Speedway next month.

"It really gives us an opportunity to get out there and promote awareness and funding and memory of the ones that have passed on," said Grieco-Roth.

Their team, "Frankie's Fighters," are raising money to help the organization which has committed to investing $50 million towards childhood blood cancer research and treatments.

"For some reason, pediatric cancer just gets very minimal," Grieco-Roth said.

To help Frankie reach her goal of raising $20,000 for LLS, her classmates wore capes and donated $1 or more.

"We actually put it together in a week or so because we knew September was the month that they were honoring childhood cancer and blood cancer," said Principal William Johnson. Johnson, teachers and school administrators also donned their superhero capes.

"We are a pretty tight community. We have known Frankie, we've watched all that has gone on with her and the kids know who she is because of that," said Johnson.

If you would like to donate to Frankie's campaign click on the link: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/ocie/InlandEm19/frankiesfighters#welcome-to-frankie's-fighters-fundraising-page

To learn more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or find a local chapter log onto www.lls.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiachildrenschoolleukemiacancerdonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
Santa Clara County fires grow to 128 acres
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
BART Board of Directors set to vote on fare gates to reduce fare evasions
Show More
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
NFL player offers to pay for boy's funeral
No. 23 California holds on to defeat Mississippi 28-20
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News