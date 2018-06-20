Here's a way to keep kids busy this summer and teach them about philanthropy.The SF-Marin Food Bank is urging families to set up lemonade stands and donate the proceeds to the food bank to fight local hunger.Families can go to the food bank's website and download a printable kit for the lemonade stand. It is located in the volunteer section. The kit includes a colorful banner, signage and a lemonade recipe. The campaign is set up so that kids can take charge of the lemonade stand."The lemonade stands are part of a child's summer culture," said Katy McKnight, Community Engagement Director for the food bank. "It seemed like a great way to let children have some fun and show them a little bit about the importance of giving back to the community."About a dozen families have set up lemonade stands and sent in their earning. This past weekend, Julie Haag's kids set one up in Corte Madera and raised about $200. The food bank says that represents about $1,000 dollars worth of meals.Josephine Alonso was one of the first to set up a lemonade stand from the downloadable kit. She sold lemonade with her daughter near the cable car turnaround at Powell and Market Streets."It's just a cool alternative for children who are younger," said Alonso, who tried to volunteer at the food bank but saw limited opportunities for young kids. She said she once received food assistance and wanted to give back to the community.