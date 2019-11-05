Kincade Fire

'Sonoma Pride' beer returning for wildfire fundraiser

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- You'll soon be able to lift a pint and help lift the North Bay at the same time.

Russian River Brewing is bringing back its "Sonoma Pride" beer to raise money for the wildfire relief effort.

It did the same thing in 2017 following the North Bay firestorm but there will be one slight change this go around.

Instead of a blonde ale, it will be an India Pale Ale.

The beer will be available in about a month at Russian River pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor.

It will be on draft and in bottles.
