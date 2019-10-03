Study finds people are texting as fast as they type on a keyboard

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you speed text? A new study shows that people are now texting on their phones nearly as fast as they can type on a keyboard.
There were 37,000 volunteers in 160 countries that took the "text" test for speed and accuracy. The average person texted 36 words per minute.
Using the two-thumb method increased the speed to 38 words per minute-- and it appears age counts. Those from 10 to 19 averaged 10 words more per minute than people in their 40's.
On average, the volunteers spend around six hours a day using a mobile device.
By the way, most people can tap out 35 to 65 words per minute on a keyboard.
