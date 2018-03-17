Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thousands marched and tens of thousands more watched San Francisco's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
RELATED: Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
This marks the 167th year for San Francisco's Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
It attracts people from everywhere, who want to celebrate their Irish heritage.
RELATED: Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
"St. Patrick's Day is just a fun day to usher in the spring and celebrate where you came from and where you're going and all the great things to be Irish," said Quinn Conaty.
Parade organizers tell us it's the largest celebration of Irish culture west of the Mississippi River.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on holidays.