Traveling musician with piano attached to bike crashes in San Francisco

Davide Martello had a piano hitched to his bike before it crashed near Fisherman's Wharf.
Martello shared these photos on Instagram saying, "San Francisco your roads were too steep I busted my piano really bad."
Martello has played all over the world, including Paris in 2015 after the deadly terror attacks.
Martello brought Parisians together for a moment of peace by playing John Lennon's "Imagine" outside Bataclan Theatre.
He was hoping to play in San Francisco's Pier 35 on April 3 until he wrecked his piano.
Now Martello is about to receive a special surprise. Watch Dion Lim's full report on this surprise starting at 4:55 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter for updates here.
One piano 🎹. San Francisco’s famous steel hills. THIS unfortunate incident! 😮 I chatted with @Klavierkunst, world famous street pianist & was there for one AMAZING surprise ✨ https://t.co/xnq8Oqqfnk #kindness ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EhvXLSdHRW— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 7, 2019