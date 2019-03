Traveling musician with piano attached to bike crashes in San Francisco

One piano 🎹. San Francisco’s famous steel hills. THIS unfortunate incident! 😮 I chatted with @Klavierkunst, world famous street pianist & was there for one AMAZING surprise ✨ https://t.co/xnq8Oqqfnk #kindness ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EhvXLSdHRW — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A trip up a steep San Francisco hill ended badly for a traveling pianist from Germany.Davide Martello had a piano hitched to his bike before it crashed near Fisherman's Wharf.Martello shared these photos on Instagram saying, "San Francisco your roads were too steep I busted my piano really bad."Martello has played all over the world, including Paris in 2015 after the deadly terror attacks.Martello brought Parisians together for a moment of peace by playing John Lennon's "Imagine" outside Bataclan Theatre.He was hoping to play in San Francisco's Pier 35 on April 3 until he wrecked his piano.