Traveling musician with piano attached to bike crashes in San Francisco

A trip up a steep San Francisco hill ended badly for a traveling pianist from Germany. (klavierkunst_/Instagram)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A trip up a steep San Francisco hill ended badly for a traveling pianist from Germany.

Davide Martello had a piano hitched to his bike before it crashed near Fisherman's Wharf.

RELATED: Mystery man plays 'Imagine' on piano near Paris concert hall

Martello shared these photos on Instagram saying, "San Francisco your roads were too steep I busted my piano really bad."

Martello has played all over the world, including Paris in 2015 after the deadly terror attacks.

VIDEO: Pianist plays 'Imagine' for a grieving Dallas

Martello brought Parisians together for a moment of peace by playing John Lennon's "Imagine" outside Bataclan Theatre.

He was hoping to play in San Francisco's Pier 35 on April 3 until he wrecked his piano.

Now Martello is about to receive a special surprise. Watch Dion Lim's full report on this surprise starting at 4:55 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter for updates here.




