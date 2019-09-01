Society

'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've lost a valued member of the ABC7 News family and a close, personal friend.

Veteran videojournalist Lorne Morrison died today after a long illness. He was 71.

Lorne spent 38 years at ABC7, many of them covering stories at City Hall, the Hall of Justice, and Police Headquarters.

He was on a first-name basis with mayors, police chiefs and community leaders in San Francisco, but treated everyone with equal grace and respect, regardless of status.

"Lorne was one of the smartest, most socially conscious men I ever knew," says ABC7 News reporter and anchor Eric Thomas.

He leaves behind a son and daughter and we will all miss him very, very much.

Here are some of the tributes from colleagues and local law enforcement in his memory:










