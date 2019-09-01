'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison

Sad day today for all of Lorne Morrison’s family, friends and colleagues. This talented and wonderful cameraman passed away today peacefully on hospice. Lorne and I worked together for many years - the OG’s, old school guys! Will miss him. RIP. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) September 1, 2019

So very sad to hear this news. Lorne was truly a class act and a professional. We’d always chat out at a scene about our families and Bay Area life. A kind, compassionate, and true gentleman. He’ll be missed. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 1, 2019

I’m deeply saden to hear this. Lorne was such a wonderful man. Very positive. Always a pleasure and honor to work with. As a PIO, I always had the best conversations with him and he always made me feel comfortable speaking on camera. Truly one of the greatest. @SFPD @ABC7 https://t.co/cvauBbD0o9 — Officer Manfredi (@OfficerManfredi) September 1, 2019

3/15/16. Remembering ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ Cameraman Lorne Morrison. I was able to find some old footage of one of the best cameraman I ever met. You will be sadly missed and always remembered my friend ⁦@SFPD⁩ pic.twitter.com/cej9U3SQk7 — Officer Manfredi (@OfficerManfredi) September 1, 2019

The Oakland Police Department Public Information Office joins with others as we send our condolences to Lorne Morrison’s family, co-workers and friends. We are honored to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/aLtBsHABxN — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 1, 2019

The San Francisco Fire Department stands with many others tonight as we mourn the loss of one of the best media professionals in the business. Lorne Morrison touched so many lives with his kindness.

May Lorne Morrison Rest In Peace, you will be missed. @abc7newsbayarea @ABC pic.twitter.com/iTDqxAhJhV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) September 1, 2019

Rest in Peace Lorne Morrison. A true professional and true friend. Bay Area journalism has lost one of the greats tonight. We miss you Lorne. pic.twitter.com/wNTbL6zZC3 — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) September 1, 2019

I know Lorne will be missed by everyone he ever met. When I started at KGO 4 years ago, any time we were out on a story together especially at 850 Bryant he introduced me to someone new. He knew every deputy, officer, attorney and official in SF and they all knew and loved him. https://t.co/7lGbbgnTlN — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 1, 2019

A very nice and kind man. The last of our true old-schoolers. Melanie, thank you for comforting him. — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've lost a valued member of the ABC7 News family and a close, personal friend.Veteran videojournalist Lorne Morrison died today after a long illness. He was 71.Lorne spent 38 years at ABC7, many of them covering stories at City Hall, the Hall of Justice, and Police Headquarters.He was on a first-name basis with mayors, police chiefs and community leaders in San Francisco, but treated everyone with equal grace and respect, regardless of status."Lorne was one of the smartest, most socially conscious men I ever knew," says ABC7 News reporter and anchor Eric Thomas.He leaves behind a son and daughter and we will all miss him very, very much.Here are some of the tributes from colleagues and local law enforcement in his memory: