'A vibrant, beautiful city': Twitter users respond after GOP Rep. Jim Jordan calls out San Francisco during VP debate

Americans love America.



They don’t want their neighborhoods turning into San Francisco. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 8, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twitter clapped back with what they love about San Francisco after a Republican lawmaker threw shade Wednesday at the city during the Vice Presidential Debate.It started with this tweet, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio saying, "Americans love America. They don't want their neighborhoods turning into San Francisco."The tweet, ripping on the city, may have backfired because a lot of the responses are about how awesome San Francisco is.One person sarcastically tweeted "Yeah don't come here...it's terrible," along with some scenic pictures of the city."I would be so happy if I woke up tomorrow and my neighborhood was magically transformed into beautiful San Francisco," tweeted another user."Dude, last time I checked San Francisco was in the USA and a vibrant beautiful city." wrote another person.Other comments included: