Vallejo police dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 phone call

Susan Hart, Vallejo Police Dept. 911 dispatcher and Stephen Kay, Vallejo Fire Engine Company 25 Paramedic. (Vallejo Police Dept.)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Vallejo Police Department 911 dispatcher was credited for helping a woman deliver a baby over the phone on Thursday evening.

In a cheerful Facebook post, Vallejo PD shared the story of how they received a phone call on Dec. 21 around 8 p.m. of a by a frantic Vallejo resident who "was in a complete panic and unsure of what to do," reporting her 27-year-old daughter was in labor.

Susan Hart VPD dispatcher used her prior Emergency Medical Dispatch training to calm the situation. She informed the caller that paramedics were on the way and provided necessary steps to birth the baby in case the baby decided to come before EMS arrival.

Six minutes into the call, the baby decided to arrive at 8:09 p.m. according to dispatch records.

Moments later, Vallejo Fire Engine Company 25 Paramedic, Stephen Kay arrived on scene and helped cut the umbilical cord while preparing to transport both mother and baby to the hospital.

In the post, Kay says "he was pleased to see everything was done correctly which enabled him to continue with the medical care they needed."

According to dispatch audio, the mother was seven months pregnant.

The Vallejo Police and Fire Department congratulate the family on their new addition and have not heard about what the family has named the baby yet.
