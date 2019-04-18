Society

Video shows gas station employee saving life of choking customer

UNION CITY, Okla. -- A quick-thinking employee sprang into action to save a man's life after he passed out while choking on a hamburger.

According to Live 5 in Oklahoma, Ticresha Cox heard a commotion on the other side of the counter at her Love's convenience store.

She quickly ran from behind the counter to find customer Tommy Robinson choking on the floor.

Cox quickly lifted him to his feet and performed the Heimlich to dislodge the food caught in his throat.

"I yelled for help, and I noticed no one else was in the store, and then I thought to myself, if I didn't act now this man could die," Cox said.

Cox had only been working at Love's for a little more than two weeks.

'Man, I'm so thankful, because it's that quick that something can happen and be over," Robinson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrescueu.s. & worldchoking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News