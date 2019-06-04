SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is full of vibrant, fun, single people so how do you go about meeting someone special? Eddie Hernandez, a professional photographer, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about how to take great photos for your dating apps and things you may be doing wrong.
Single? Looking for Love? A photographer offers tips on how to make a photo stand out on dating apps
