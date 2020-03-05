Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: SF-bound cruise ship held at sea, Stephen Curry to rejoin Warriors, the RealReal store opens new location

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco-bound cruise ship is being held off the coast of California where the CDC has identified groups of guests and crew to be tested for novel coronavirus, Stephen Curry is set to return to Warriors Thursday and play for the first time since he broke his hand in October 2019. Plus, the RealReal, pre-owned luxury goods store opened a new location in San Francisco. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
