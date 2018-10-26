WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: Cooling the Climate

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley weighs in on the political climate of the country, package bombs and the showdown coming at the border.

As I watched one package bomb being found, then another, I got more and more anxious that this situation might end tragically.

Thankfully, that did not happen, no one hurt and a suspect under arrest to the great credit of law enforcement that moved so quickly.

This story triggered new reflection on my part about where we are as a nation these days and where we are headed. Not in terms of policy, but in terms of temperature and tone.

