What Really Matters: Cooling the Climate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley weighs in on the political climate of the country, package bombs and the showdown coming at the border.
As I watched one package bomb being found, then another, I got more and more anxious that this situation might end tragically.
Thankfully, that did not happen, no one hurt and a suspect under arrest to the great credit of law enforcement that moved so quickly.
This story triggered new reflection on my part about where we are as a nation these days and where we are headed. Not in terms of policy, but in terms of temperature and tone.
