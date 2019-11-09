What Really Matters: Leaving California?

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the rising number of people leaving the Golden State and the reasons why.I moved to California 25 years ago because this is precisely where and how I wanted to live. I declined offers to anchor the news in several bigger markets -- New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Houston because I wanted to live here. California represented a wide-open future and a unique lifestyle that celebrated culture, diversity and the outdoors.It's been all of those things and I love it dearly. That's why it's hard to see that dream get tarnished for so many people who are now choosing to leave the state.