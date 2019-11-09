what really matters

What Really Matters: Leaving California?

By
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the rising number of people leaving the Golden State and the reasons why.

I moved to California 25 years ago because this is precisely where and how I wanted to live. I declined offers to anchor the news in several bigger markets -- New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Houston because I wanted to live here. California represented a wide-open future and a unique lifestyle that celebrated culture, diversity and the outdoors.

It's been all of those things and I love it dearly. That's why it's hard to see that dream get tarnished for so many people who are now choosing to leave the state.
