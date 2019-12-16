holiday

Woman constructs life-sized gingerbread house around her cubicle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman in San Diego went above and beyond with her holiday decorations at work. She transformed her cubicle at the San Diego Police Department into a gingerbread house.

The cubicle is covered in brown paper and colorful decorations that include images of candy and festive tinsel. The gingerbread cubicle even has two windows and a door.

San Diego police posted a video of the gingerbread cubicle on Twitter. The tweet said the woman works in their communications department.



Unfortunately, the walls are not edible.
