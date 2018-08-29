SOCIETY

Woman saves man who had heart attack on beach on first date in Santa Cruz

A woman came to the rescue of her date on a California beach.

SANTA CRUZ, California --
A first date came to a surprising end when a woman's date collapsed on a beach from a heart attack, and she had to save him.

Fifty-six-year-old Max Montgomery was surfing in Calfornia when he felt a burning sensation in his chest and became exhausted.

He got out of the water and suddenly fell over.

Luckily his date Andi Traynor is a doctor and she immediately started performing CPR.

A nurse who happened to be walking by also jumped into help.

Montgomery underwent bypass surgery. He's fine and he and Traynor are still dating, 10 months later.
