Society

'Together we rise:' Women's March 2020 takes place throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The fourth annual women's march will take place throughout cities accross the nation, including here in the Bay Area.

The original march began in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, and drew hundreds of thousands of people in the nation's capital. The exact size of the turnout remains subject to a politically charged debate, but it's generally regarded as the largest Washington protest since the Vietnam era.

Here's a list of local rallies happening throughout the Bay Area:

SAN FRANCISCO
In San Francisco, the rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Civic Center Plaza. The march starts at 1:30 p.m up Market Street to the Embarcadero.

Speakers will include Mayor London Breed, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. The Schuyler Sisters from "Hamilton" are expected to perform as well.

EAST BAY

In Oakland, participants will gather outside city hall at Frank Ogawa Plaza at 10 a.m. The march starts at 11 a.m. and goes up Broadway Street to Grand Avenue, then down Telegraph Avenue, back to Frank Ogawa Plaza.




The rally in Walnut Creek begins at 11 a.m. and the march starts at Civic Park on Broadway and Civic Drive.

In Alameda, the march will begin at Safeway's parking lot on 867 Island Drive.

A Tri-Valley rally with Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-kahan and Hayward City Councilmember Aisha Wahab will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the march starts at Amadour High School on 1155 Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton.
SOUTH BAY
In San Jose, the march will start at City Hall and end at Arena Green.

NORTH BAY
A rally in Santa Rosa will take place at 12:15 p.m. and starts at Old Courthouse Square on Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosanta rosaoaklandalamedasan josewalnut creekpleasanton
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Authorities ID mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start to the weekend
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
49ers fans share game day superstitions ahead of NFC Championship game
San Rafael police looking for burglary suspect shot at by homeowner
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Pastor arrested after threatening San Carlos church with gun violence
What is coronaviruses? Should outbreak concern American?
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at California prison facility
1-year-old released after kidnapping in Santa Cruz
More TOP STORIES News