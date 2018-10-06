SOCIETY

WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University

EMBED </>More Videos

A celebration of girls and women happened in the South Bay with the third annual World Wide Women Girls' Festival on the campus of Santa Clara University. (KGO-Tv)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Girl power is in full force today in the South Bay.

ABC7 is proud to be a sponsor of the third annual World Wide Women's Girls Festival today at Santa Clara University.


ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim emceed the event.

It featured women from all backgrounds, from science and STEM to the arts, and even members from the Golden State Warriors!


ABC7 Sports Anchor Mindi Bach talked on a panel about her experiences in sports. Some even practiced their weather skills.



Thousands of young girls from across the Bay Area attended.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
