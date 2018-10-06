WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University

Blown away by the young girl pitching her all natural beauty business @NatureousBiz to investors at @worldwidewomen4 Girls’ Festival! @bizworldorg pic.twitter.com/CG6b3h0hZR — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 6, 2018

These ladies are the definition of GIRL 👧🏻 POWER 💥! https://t.co/80u8fPjgvE — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 7, 2018

Honored to take part in the @worldwidewomen4 Girls Festival today with pro surfer Bianca Valenti, Olympic soccer star Danielle Slaton & Joanne Pasternack (not pictured). So many smart, inquisitive and engaging girls. Our future looks bright!! #WWWFestival #abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/UM6voUrCB5 — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) October 6, 2018

Girl power is in full force today in the South Bay.ABC7 is proud to be a sponsor of the third annual World Wide Women's Girls Festival today at Santa Clara University.ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim emceed the event.It featured women from all backgrounds, from science and STEM to the arts, and even members from the Golden State Warriors!ABC7 Sports Anchor Mindi Bach talked on a panel about her experiences in sports. Some even practiced their weather skills.Thousands of young girls from across the Bay Area attended.