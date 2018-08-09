Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior

TV 📺 EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower sent me the letter 📝 written by California Lottery employees accusing some top managers of sexual harassment & inappropriate behavior.



This image allegedly comes from a 2016 work trip where a manager has his head up a woman’s shirt 👚. pic.twitter.com/YxgaWwHviY — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 10, 2018

There are allegations of inappropriate public conduct by some managers of the California State Lottery while traveling on Lottery business.Photos have surfaced allegedly showing some members of the management team partaking in what an employee describes as lewd and sexually inappropriate behavior.A whistleblower provided an anonymous letter to government officials from one of several employees with the California State Lottery who say they've had enough of what they call inappropriate behavior by upper management.The three page letter and accompanying photos are addressed to Governor Jerry Brown, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and various members of government. The letter alleges gross misconduct, inappropriate drunken behavior, and lewd sexually inappropriate public conduct by some members of the California State Lottery management team while traveling on the state's dime.The photos attached in the letter allegedly show different managers on a 2016 work trip at a Southern California bar. One giving someone the middle finger and putting his head up the front of a woman's shirt.According to the letter the behavior in the photos is a "gross violation" of the California Government Code of Conduct."I'm not surprised. No, I'm not surprised," said Donna Sullivan, retired lottery worker.Donna Sullivan worked for the Lottery for over 35 years and just recently retired, she says because of behavior like this."The climate got very bad," said Sullivan."I think it would be better if the boys club was disbanded and the lottery would go back to doing business of the lottery -- giving money to education," said Sullivan.Paulina Vasquez is a shop steward for the union representing lottery employees. She says complaints like Sullivan's started several years ago."We regularly receive concerns regarding management's behavior or bullying in the workplace of conduct, foul language things of that nature," said Vasquez.