LOTTERY

Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior

EMBED </>More Videos

There are allegations of inappropriate public conduct by some managers of the California State Lottery while traveling on Lottery business.

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
There are allegations of inappropriate public conduct by some managers of the California State Lottery while traveling on Lottery business.

Photos have surfaced allegedly showing some members of the management team partaking in what an employee describes as lewd and sexually inappropriate behavior.

A whistleblower provided an anonymous letter to government officials from one of several employees with the California State Lottery who say they've had enough of what they call inappropriate behavior by upper management.

The three page letter and accompanying photos are addressed to Governor Jerry Brown, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and various members of government. The letter alleges gross misconduct, inappropriate drunken behavior, and lewd sexually inappropriate public conduct by some members of the California State Lottery management team while traveling on the state's dime.

The photos attached in the letter allegedly show different managers on a 2016 work trip at a Southern California bar. One giving someone the middle finger and putting his head up the front of a woman's shirt.



According to the letter the behavior in the photos is a "gross violation" of the California Government Code of Conduct.

"I'm not surprised. No, I'm not surprised," said Donna Sullivan, retired lottery worker.

Donna Sullivan worked for the Lottery for over 35 years and just recently retired, she says because of behavior like this.

"The climate got very bad," said Sullivan.

"I think it would be better if the boys club was disbanded and the lottery would go back to doing business of the lottery -- giving money to education," said Sullivan.

Paulina Vasquez is a shop steward for the union representing lottery employees. She says complaints like Sullivan's started several years ago.

"We regularly receive concerns regarding management's behavior or bullying in the workplace of conduct, foul language things of that nature," said Vasquez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lotterylewdnesssexual misconductjerry browngavin newsomSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More lottery
Top Stories
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Barricaded suspect in Redwood City prompts neighborhood lockdown
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
Animals rescued from wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds' number 25
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
More News