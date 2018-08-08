Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances

Some crayons test positive for asbestos (Shutterstock)

A new report on the safety of school supplies claims some Playskool brand crayons tested positive for asbestos.

The US Public Interest Research Group says Playskool crayons purchased at a Chicago Dollar Tree store tested positive for trace elements of the dangerous substance.

The group tested six different brands of crayons, purchased at stores in several states. And Playskool was the only one that tested positive for asbestos.

Three years ago similar tests found many different brands tested positive for asbestos. This year only one brand tested positive.

Hasbro, the parent company of Playskool, says it's looking into the report.
