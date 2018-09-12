Sonoma County tests emergency notifications systems in real world

Sonoma County made good on a post-firestorm promise to improve emergency notifications by conducting another test of emergency alerts Wednesday morning.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the county's Emergency Operations Center began sending trial alerts to wireless telephones in Guerneville. Glen Ellen/Kenwood, Healdsburg, Penngrove, and Roseland.

This is the first-known multi-layer alert test by any county in the United States.

Mostly, it has gone well, but the test has revealed some weak spots. Among them, the response by Spanish speakers has not been as strong as expected.



As of 11 a.m., the xounty had received some 400 message confirmations in English and only 10 in Spanish.

"It's a work in progress," said Supervisor James Gore. "We need to find out why."

"Already, we. know a system like this would have made a difference during the fires," said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner.

