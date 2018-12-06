Southwest flight from Oakland rolls off end of runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport

A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning. (Brandon Meyers)

BURBANK, Calif. --
A Southwest flight out of Oakland rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing.

An FAA spokesman said Southwest Flight 278 rolled off the end of runway 8 while landing at the airport shortly after 9 a.m. It ended up in an area called the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS).

EMAS is a safety system designed to stop planes if they go off the end of a runway, according to the FAA.

No injuries were reported.

Passenger Moe Storch tweeted out a photo saying the runway was wet from the rainstorm, causing the plane to hydroplane after landing. He said the pilot was quick and regained control of the aircraft to stop it safely.


The passengers were deplaned by stairs and taken to their terminal by a bus.

A witness inside the airport captured the landing on video.



The airport remained open and operational.

The plane flew out of Oakland around 8 a.m., according to flight records, and had 112 passengers with five crew members.
