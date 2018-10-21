AIR TRAVEL

Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Southwest plane was diverted to Albuquerque and a man was arrested.

Eyewitness News
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
A Southwest flight made an emergency landing over an unwanted game of 'footsie.'

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who kept inching closer towards his seat mate and rubbing her leg with his foot.

A flight attendant allowed the unwilling footsie participant to switch seats - but the man followed her to her new seat.

RELATED: Snake at the airport! Video shows serpent slithering between seats

The pilot decided to divert the plane to land in Albuquerque when the man began to verbally harass the woman and a flight attendant.

Once the man was removed, the flight continued on to Dallas, Southwest said.

The man is now facing charges including simple assault and interfering and intimidating members of a flight crew and flight attendants while on an aircraft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flight divertedsouthwest airlinesemergency landingarrestair travelpassengersexual assaultsexual harassmentharassmentassaultTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Snake slithers under airport seats
AIR TRAVEL
First Lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
Singapore Airlines bringing back world's longest flight
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control
More air travel
Top Stories
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: 5-year-old girl kidnapped during San Jose car theft, reunited with parents
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Winning numbers drawn for estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot
Family of Pittsburg man shot, killed by police hold protest
Verizon employee charged for sending customer's nudes
AccuWeather Forecast: Gray skies and mild temperatures
At least 30 people injured during floor collapse at party
Tickets for 'Hamilton' in San Francisco go on sale Monday
Show More
AAA left two women alone and stranded for 7 hours in Novato
SF man accused of killing, beheading his grandmother pleads not guilty in hospital
Protesters in SF want Guatemala to help migrant caravan
Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers
Bay Area has lottery fever over Mega Millions and Powerball
More News