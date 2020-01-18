SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke to a full house event at San Francisco's City Hall for the launch of SF Counts Census 2020.
Pelosi reiterated her commitment to the community in her home district, regardless of one's citizenship status.
It was Pelosi's first appearance in San Francisco since signing the articles of impeachment this week, formally opening the Senate trial of President Trump.
"Some people say, oh we should've done it sooner, some people say why didn't you hold it later, we think we timed it exactly just right," she said. "I would hope that the oath that the Senators took yesterday to participate in a fair trial would insist that there be eyewitnesses and documentation which is very important."
RELATED: San Jose Congresswoman Zoe Lofegren appointed House impeachment manager
A series of ceremonial events were held this week that opened the Senate trial, with newly appointed impeachment managers including San Jose Congresswoman Zoe Lofegren, who marched across the Capitol with the impeachment articles.
Pelosi has another event in the city on Sunday, Jan. 19. However, she did not go on about where she plans to watch the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
But, she's very optimistic.
"I have my tickets, we're having my discussion in my family about that but I already have my ticket for the Super Bowl, my airline tickets and my tickets to go to the game," Pelosi added.
RELATED: House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
She said she has no plans to attend the women's march in San Francisco happening on Jan. 18, but she expressed her support.
Pelosi added, "I salute the organizers of the women's march. Three years ago, who would've though it would make such a difference."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi helps launch 'SF Counts Census 2020' in San Francisco
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News