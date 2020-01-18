Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi helps launch 'SF Counts Census 2020' in San Francisco

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke to a full house event at San Francisco's City Hall for the launch of SF Counts Census 2020.

Pelosi reiterated her commitment to the community in her home district, regardless of one's citizenship status.

It was Pelosi's first appearance in San Francisco since signing the articles of impeachment this week, formally opening the Senate trial of President Trump.

"Some people say, oh we should've done it sooner, some people say why didn't you hold it later, we think we timed it exactly just right," she said. "I would hope that the oath that the Senators took yesterday to participate in a fair trial would insist that there be eyewitnesses and documentation which is very important."

RELATED: San Jose Congresswoman Zoe Lofegren appointed House impeachment manager

A series of ceremonial events were held this week that opened the Senate trial, with newly appointed impeachment managers including San Jose Congresswoman Zoe Lofegren, who marched across the Capitol with the impeachment articles.

Pelosi has another event in the city on Sunday, Jan. 19. However, she did not go on about where she plans to watch the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

But, she's very optimistic.

"I have my tickets, we're having my discussion in my family about that but I already have my ticket for the Super Bowl, my airline tickets and my tickets to go to the game," Pelosi added.

RELATED: House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

She said she has no plans to attend the women's march in San Francisco happening on Jan. 18, but she expressed her support.

Pelosi added, "I salute the organizers of the women's march. Three years ago, who would've though it would make such a difference."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoimpeachmentsenatehouse of representativescitizenshipdemocratsu.s. & worldpoliticsnancy pelosicensus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News