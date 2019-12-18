49ers press conference: Garoppolo, Shanahan bury loss to Falcons, hone in on Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers may have lost control of the NFC West with Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but they made it clear in a press conference Tuesday, they still control their own destiny."It's neat to be able to say to the team... It was a tough loss that we feel we were good enough to win and didn't get it done, but we still control our own destiny," head coach Kyle Shanahan said."We can't sit and harp on that too long. We correct the mistakes, but we've got to go out there and play good football on Saturday," he said, switching gears toward this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams.When asked about his coaches statements, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo echoed those sentiments."I think today just getting that realization back in our mind that we do control our own destiny and if we handle business we'll be in a good spot. We've just got to take it one day at a time, though, start with the Rams and we'll take it from there," he said.Garoppolo emphasized putting the loss behind them and focusing on their next challenge, a road game against a division rival."I think the biggest thing is just you can't let it hang around. You've got to move on. Once you watch the film, get the corrections fixed, talk it out and everything. Once it's over with, it's over with. This week, especially on the short week, just had to get over it quickly."Despite falling out of first place in the NFC West, the 49ers still clinched a spot in the playoffs as a wild card team.They can still finish first in their division and get a first-round bye depending on how they and the Seattle Seahawks finish their last two games.This weekend the 49ers play the Rams on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.The team's final regular-season game is in Seattle on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1:25 p.m.