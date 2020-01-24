Super Bowl 2020: 49ers gear flying off the shelves, even at vintage stores in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 49ers gear is selling out fast, even at vintage clothing stores off Haight Street in San Francisco.At Held Over, their entire front window display has 49ers clothing from the 1980s and 1990s. They have a section of vintage t-shirts inside as well.Down the street at Static Vintage, they have a couple of t-shirts left and a handful of jackets.Kesley Kolberg is the store manager at Static and says there's something about the quality of vintage pieces you can't get today."Compared to the old gold Niners starters, you can tell the quality in the fabric are completely different. The ones new you maybe get a couple of years out of them, but you won't get 20," Kolberg said.If you're looking for a 49ers jacket from the 1980's you can find them ranging in price from $65 to $195 at stores off Haight Street.A positive thing about shopping vintage, it can be eco-friendly."You have less of a carbon footprint. You're not shipping it- it's already here. Even when you're shopping online you're still creating a carbon footprint by having to have things shipped so you know- help brick and mortars," Kolberg said.