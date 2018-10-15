SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers lose 33-30 to Packers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The San Francisco 49ers almost had their second win of the season, if it weren't for Aaron Rodgers.

The Niners led the Packers 30-23 at the two minute warning, but a touchdown and field goal lifted Green Bay to a 33-30 win.

