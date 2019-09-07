Sports

Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN

Antonio Brown has reportedly come to an agreement with the New England Patriots -- less than one day after he was released from the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reports.

The Raiders announced Saturday morning that Brown was released from the team.



Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.

The Raiders released the disgruntled star receiver Brown before he ever played a game for the team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Ghost Ship juror speaks after controversial verdict
Los Gatos residents say Waze app causing gridlock, blocking wildfire escape route
What you need to know about cashless bridge tolls
First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Deportation could mean death for Bay Area immigrant with rare disease
Show More
New evidence, new questions in case of Bay Area teens, held in death of Italian police officer
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
Hundreds audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' in San Jose
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Sony releases new Walkman for music player's 40th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News