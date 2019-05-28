Sports

Bay Area native Bill Buckner dies at 69 after battling dementia

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Baseball fans are mourning a Bay Area native who played a big role in one of baseball's most memorable moments.

Napa native Bill Buckner has died at the age of 69.

Buckner played in the majors for 22 years. His career spanned from 1969 until 1990.

RELATED: Former Major League Baseball umpire remembers infamous Bill Buckner play

But Buckner will always be remembered for an infamous play, when a ground ball went through his legs during the 1986 World Series.

That enabled the New York Mets to complete a comeback win in Game 6. And the Mets went on to take the series over Buckner's Red Sox.

Years later, long-suffering Boston fans forgave Buckner, and the Napa High grad later forgave them.

Buckner died after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

