Cam Newton's $1,500 offer to switch seats on plane denied by fellow passenger

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was turned down by a fellow passenger when he offered to pay him $1,500 to switch seats on a flight from Paris to the U.S. on June 21, according to a witness who said he saw it all happen.Twitter user Elisara Edwards, who posted a video of the exchange, said the 6-foot-5-inch quarterback wanted some extra leg room for the 10-hour flight.In the video, Newton can be seen talking to a passenger in a seat with no one to the front.The passenger shook his head to a surprised Newton, who smiled and went back to his seat.Newton, known for his sense of style especially during post-game appearances, was in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.