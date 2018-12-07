STEPHEN CURRY

Under Armour sends Napa girl gear after letter to Warriors star Stephen Curry

A young basketball player has new sneakers, after writing a letter to Steph Curry about the lack of basketball shoes marketed to girls. (KGO-TV)

A young basketball player has new sneakers, after writing a letter to Steph Curry about the lack of basketball shoes marketed to girls.

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison plays point guard. She shares a first name with one of Curry's own daughters.

Morrison wrote the Warriors star a letter, after going on UnderArmor's website and not finding Curry 5's for girls.

Curry not only responded to Morrison's letter, UnderArmor just sent her a bunch of new gear.

Morrison's father Chris shared his daughter's joy.

"She was just overly excited. Over the moon, on cloud 9. She is extremely gracious and thankful that Curry, his team, and at SC30 Inc., and UnderArmor have, they've been so awesome."

Curry has been an outspoken advocate for women and girls being involved in sports.

