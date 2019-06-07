Golden State Warriors

Could Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens be forced to give up minority share?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man who shoved Toronto Raptor's Kyle Lowry during game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Oakland is a minority owner in the Golden State Warriors who has been identified as Mark Stevens.

RELATED: Kyle Lowry Shove: Who is Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens?

ABC7's Sports Director Larry Biel explained how Stevens could be forced to give up his share

Beil said a few years ago the NBA forced Donald Sterling to sell the Clippers because of racist comments he made. While this is a different situation Beil says the precedent is clear.

Beil also said that with pressure coming from LeBron James, other players and coaches on this, there's going to be pressure on the NBA and the Warriors to force Stevens to sell his share of the team.

RELATED: Warriors co-owner Mark Stevens banned from NBA games for 1 year after shoving Raptors' Kyle Lowry

See Larry's full break down of the shove heard around the world in the video player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconba finalstoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriors
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News