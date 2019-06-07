Could Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens be forced to give up minority share?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man who shoved Toronto Raptor's Kyle Lowry during game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Oakland is a minority owner in the Golden State Warriors who has been identified as Mark Stevens.ABC7's Sports Director Larry Biel explained how Stevens could be forced to give up his shareBeil said a few years ago the NBA forced Donald Sterling to sell the Clippers because of racist comments he made. While this is a different situation Beil says the precedent is clear.Beil also said that with pressure coming from LeBron James, other players and coaches on this, there's going to be pressure on the NBA and the Warriors to force Stevens to sell his share of the team.See Larry's full break down of the shove heard around the world in the video player above.