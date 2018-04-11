More events for #BayArea2019: 'Extra Yard for Teachers' Summit at SJ Conv. Ctr. (Jan 5-6) and Taste of the Champ. (Jan 6) at Tech Museum. — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) April 11, 2018

It's still 271 days away, but we're learning about the various events that will surround next year's college football National Championship game, to be held at Levi's Stadium.Today's unveiling was held at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose. The game is expected to provide a significant economic impact to the Bay Area. One of the main events outside the game is the Playoff Fan Central, which will be held at the San Jose Convention Center."Come, play, have fun, eat, listen to the music, throw the ball through the windows of the school bus. It's a remarkably energetic event, and it's for people of all ages," said Bill Hancock, Exec. Dir., College Football Playoff.There's also going to be a free concert series held at Discovery Meadow.The National Championship is January 7 and you'll be able to catch all the action on ESPN.