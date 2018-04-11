SPORTS

Details unveiled on 2019 college football championship at Levi's Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

We're learning about the various events that will surround next year's college football National Championship game, to be held at Levi's Stadium.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's still 271 days away, but we're learning about the various events that will surround next year's college football National Championship game, to be held at Levi's Stadium.

Today's unveiling was held at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose. The game is expected to provide a significant economic impact to the Bay Area. One of the main events outside the game is the Playoff Fan Central, which will be held at the San Jose Convention Center.

"Come, play, have fun, eat, listen to the music, throw the ball through the windows of the school bus. It's a remarkably energetic event, and it's for people of all ages," said Bill Hancock, Exec. Dir., College Football Playoff.

There's also going to be a free concert series held at Discovery Meadow.

The National Championship is January 7 and you'll be able to catch all the action on ESPN.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLevi's StadiumNCAAfootballSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News