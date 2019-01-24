Thanks for voting in numbers, #DubNation



The Golden State Warriors will be well represented at this year's NBA All-star game with guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant both making the starting lineup for the Western Conference.The starting lineups were announced Thursday for the Feb. 17 matchup at Charlotte.But KD & Curry may not the be the only Warriors headed to the All-Star game.Both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are among the top vote-getters and still have a chance to make the game as reserves.Demarcus "Boogie" Cousins was also one of the top vote-getters but he's missed most of the season recovering from an achilles injury and has a much smaller chance of making the team.Reserves will be announced Jan. 31. From there, Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, the captains for this year's NBA All-Star Game, will choose the rest of their 12-man rosters, with conference affiliations irrelevant.James and Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters from each conference, making them the players who will choose who plays on which teamThey will draft their teams on Feb. 7. As the leading overall vote-getter, James will have the first pick - just as he did last year, when the captain's-choice format was used for the All-Star rosters for the first time.James extended his NBA record by being chosen as a starter for the 15th straight time. Antetokounmpo is now a three-time All-Star.The starting guards from the East are Boston's Kyrie Irving and Charlotte's Kemba Walker - who'll get to start on his home floor. The East frontcourt picks were Antetokounmpo, Toronto's Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid. From the West, Curry and reigning NBA MVP James Harden were the picks at guard, with James, Durant and Oklahoma City's Paul George getting the frontcourt spots.George won a tiebreaker over New Orleans' Anthony Davis for the final West frontcourt starting spot.All-Star starters are chosen by a combination of voting from fans, media and NBA players.Among the notable snubs based on fan voting: Dallas rookie Luka Doncic, who was second in the West frontcourt voting; Minnesota's Derrick Rose, who outpolled Harden for the No. 2 spot in the West guard voting; and Miami guard Dwyane Wade, who fans voted second among East guards in his 16th and final NBA season.